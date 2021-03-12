Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. (HRC) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRC) went up by 2.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $117.68. The company’s stock price has collected 6.66% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 16 hours ago that Hillrom Announces 9 Percent Increase in Quarterly Dividend

Is It Worth Investing in Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. (NYSE :HRC) Right Now?

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 29.73 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HRC is at 0.60. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $122.43, which is $15.18 above the current price. HRC currently public float of 66.26M and currently shorts hold a 1.85% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HRC was 434.73K shares.

HRC’s Market Performance

HRC stocks went up by 6.66% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.08% and a quarterly performance of 10.06%, while its annual performance rate touched 20.30%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.65% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.22% for Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.98% for HRC stocks with a simple moving average of 9.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HRC

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HRC reach a price target of $117, previously predicting the price at $129. The rating they have provided for HRC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 29th, 2020.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Outperform” to HRC, setting the target price at $115 in the report published on September 02nd of the previous year.

HRC Trading at 4.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.65%, as shares surge +0.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HRC rose by +6.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $106.26. In addition, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. saw 9.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HRC starting from FRANK ANDREAS G, who sale 5,500 shares at the price of $91.45 back on Oct 26. After this action, FRANK ANDREAS G now owns 12,111 shares of Hill-Rom Holdings Inc., valued at $502,975 using the latest closing price.

FRANK ANDREAS G, the SVP, Pres. Front Line Care of Hill-Rom Holdings Inc., sale 5,500 shares at $89.90 during a trade that took place back on Oct 19, which means that FRANK ANDREAS G is holding 17,611 shares at $494,450 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HRC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.10 for the present operating margin

+46.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. stands at +7.74. The total capital return value is set at 10.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.57. Equity return is now at value 14.50, with 5.20 for asset returns.

Based on Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. (HRC), the company’s capital structure generated 113.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.11. Total debt to assets is 41.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 99.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.40.