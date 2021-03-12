Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Vontier Corporation (VNT)

Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT) went down by -0.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $39.00. The company’s stock price has collected -0.13% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/03/21 that Vontier Announces Pricing of Private Offering of $1.6 Billion of Senior Notes

Is It Worth Investing in Vontier Corporation (NYSE :VNT) Right Now?

Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 15.34 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Vontier Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $39.56, which is $8.69 above the current price. VNT currently public float of 168.42M and currently shorts hold a 4.44% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VNT was 2.59M shares.

VNT’s Market Performance

VNT stocks went down by -0.13% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.74% and a quarterly performance of -3.53%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.25% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.74% for Vontier Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.50% for VNT stocks with a simple moving average of -3.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VNT stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for VNT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VNT in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $38 based on the research report published on February 25th of the current year 2021.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Outperform” to VNT, setting the target price at $38 in the report published on October 26th of the previous year.

VNT Trading at -6.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.25%, as shares sank -7.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VNT fell by -0.13%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.86. In addition, Vontier Corporation saw -7.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.65 for the present operating margin

+43.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vontier Corporation stands at +12.65. The total capital return value is set at 28.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.65.

Based on Vontier Corporation (VNT), the company’s capital structure generated 984.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 90.78. Total debt to assets is 60.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 972.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 89.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.92. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.