Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for JOYY Inc. (YY)

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) went up by 11.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $148.88. The company’s stock price has collected 8.23% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/19/21 that YY ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of January 19, 2021 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Joyy Inc. Limited Shareholders

Is It Worth Investing in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ :YY) Right Now?

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 19.23 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for YY is at 0.94. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for JOYY Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $854.39, which is $2.17 above the current price. YY currently public float of 55.95M and currently shorts hold a 12.41% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of YY was 1.38M shares.

YY’s Market Performance

YY stocks went up by 8.23% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.33% and a quarterly performance of 48.45%, while its annual performance rate touched 147.51%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.18% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.71% for JOYY Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.80% for YY stocks with a simple moving average of 43.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of YY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for YY stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for YY by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for YY in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $125 based on the research report published on July 10th of the previous year 2020.

YY Trading at 21.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.18%, as shares sank -1.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +66.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YY rose by +8.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +103.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $125.21. In addition, JOYY Inc. saw 59.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for YY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.59 for the present operating margin

+29.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for JOYY Inc. stands at +13.47. The total capital return value is set at 2.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.16. Equity return is now at value 26.10, with 18.50 for asset returns.

Based on JOYY Inc. (YY), the company’s capital structure generated 17.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.02. Total debt to assets is 11.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 15.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.77.