Here’s Our Rant About Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL)

Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) went down by -0.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $129.74. The company’s stock price has collected 0.64% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 7 hours ago that Ralph Lauren Corp. Cl A stock underperforms Thursday when compared to competitors

Is It Worth Investing in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE :RL) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RL is at 1.52. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for Ralph Lauren Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $122.18, which is $0.94 above the current price. RL currently public float of 47.41M and currently shorts hold a 6.07% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RL was 1.09M shares.

RL’s Market Performance

RL stocks went up by 0.64% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.32% and a quarterly performance of 25.32%, while its annual performance rate touched 34.28%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.75% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.86% for Ralph Lauren Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.42% for RL stocks with a simple moving average of 42.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RL stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for RL by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for RL in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $130 based on the research report published on February 17th of the current year 2021.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RL reach a price target of $112, previously predicting the price at $82. The rating they have provided for RL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 01st, 2021.

Telsey Advisory Group gave a rating of “Outperform” to RL, setting the target price at $120 in the report published on January 29th of the current year.

RL Trading at 9.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.75%, as shares surge +8.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RL rose by +0.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +49.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $118.21. In addition, Ralph Lauren Corporation saw 17.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RL starting from Smith Andrew Howard, who sale 9,763 shares at the price of $120.00 back on Feb 25. After this action, Smith Andrew Howard now owns 77,431 shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation, valued at $1,171,560 using the latest closing price.

Louvet Patrice, the President and CEO of Ralph Lauren Corporation, sale 29,023 shares at $115.00 during a trade that took place back on Jan 12, which means that Louvet Patrice is holding 210,021 shares at $3,337,645 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.35 for the present operating margin

+54.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ralph Lauren Corporation stands at +6.24. The total capital return value is set at 7.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.51. Equity return is now at value -11.30, with -3.80 for asset returns.

Based on Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL), the company’s capital structure generated 119.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.51. Total debt to assets is 44.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 79.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.93. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.61.