Here’s Our Rant About NN Inc. (NNBR)

NN Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) went up by 8.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.35. The company’s stock price has collected 7.74% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 17 hours ago that NN, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2020 Results

Is It Worth Investing in NN Inc. (NASDAQ :NNBR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NNBR is at 3.36. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for NN Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.50, which is $1.31 above the current price. NNBR currently public float of 41.41M and currently shorts hold a 3.59% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NNBR was 150.42K shares.

NNBR’s Market Performance

NNBR stocks went up by 7.74% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.70% and a quarterly performance of 6.77%, while its annual performance rate touched 40.87%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.60% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.04% for NN Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.01% for NNBR stocks with a simple moving average of 32.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NNBR

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to NNBR, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on January 07th of the previous year.

NNBR Trading at 16.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NNBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 4.63% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.60%, as shares surge +11.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NNBR rose by +14.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +60.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.90. In addition, NN Inc. saw 8.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NNBR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.24 for the present operating margin

+13.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for NN Inc. stands at -5.52. The total capital return value is set at 0.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.72. Equity return is now at value -352.70, with -37.10 for asset returns.

Based on NN Inc. (NNBR), the company’s capital structure generated 194.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.99. Total debt to assets is 54.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 236.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 63.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.66. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.17.