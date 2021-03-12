Here’s Our Rant About Ameresco Inc. (AMRC)

Ameresco Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) went up by 7.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $70.25. The company’s stock price has collected -3.22% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/09/21 that Ameresco Announces Completion of Energy Efficiency Project with the City of Santa Fe, New Mexico

Is It Worth Investing in Ameresco Inc. (NYSE :AMRC) Right Now?

Ameresco Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 42.52 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AMRC is at 0.55. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Ameresco Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $74.50, which is $27.9 above the current price. AMRC currently public float of 23.90M and currently shorts hold a 6.38% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AMRC was 560.14K shares.

AMRC’s Market Performance

AMRC stocks went down by -3.22% for the week, with a monthly drop of -32.86% and a quarterly performance of 3.81%, while its annual performance rate touched 150.54%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.94% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.94% for Ameresco Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -18.41% for AMRC stocks with a simple moving average of 16.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMRC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMRC stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for AMRC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AMRC in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $50 based on the research report published on November 03rd of the previous year 2020.

AMRC Trading at -19.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.94%, as shares sank -30.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMRC fell by -3.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +117.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.09. In addition, Ameresco Inc. saw -10.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMRC starting from Chiplock Mark, who sale 19,000 shares at the price of $44.00 back on Mar 04. After this action, Chiplock Mark now owns 0 shares of Ameresco Inc., valued at $836,000 using the latest closing price.

Maltezos Louis P, the Executive Vice President of Ameresco Inc., sale 8,000 shares at $44.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 04, which means that Maltezos Louis P is holding 30,000 shares at $352,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMRC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.09 for the present operating margin

+18.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ameresco Inc. stands at +5.24. The total capital return value is set at 8.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.91. Equity return is now at value 11.80, with 3.50 for asset returns.

Based on Ameresco Inc. (AMRC), the company’s capital structure generated 85.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.16. Total debt to assets is 23.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 70.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.24.