Harvard Bioscience Inc. (HBIO) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Harvard Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) went up by 22.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.25. The company’s stock price has collected 62.92% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/10/21 that Harvard Bioscience Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Harvard Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ :HBIO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for HBIO is at 1.68.

HBIO currently public float of 33.99M and currently shorts hold a 1.96% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HBIO was 134.20K shares.

HBIO’s Market Performance

HBIO stocks went up by 62.92% for the week, with a monthly jump of 27.40% and a quarterly performance of 50.24%, while its annual performance rate touched 157.89%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.83% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.32% for Harvard Bioscience Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 40.93% for HBIO stocks with a simple moving average of 73.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HBIO

Northland Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HBIO reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for HBIO stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 09th, 2020.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Overweight” to HBIO, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on November 10th of the previous year.

HBIO Trading at 42.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HBIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 21.33% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.83%, as shares surge +34.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +47.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HBIO rose by +62.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +140.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.60. In addition, Harvard Bioscience Inc. saw 48.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HBIO starting from EDRICK ALAN I, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $2.62 back on Jun 12. After this action, EDRICK ALAN I now owns 67,500 shares of Harvard Bioscience Inc., valued at $52,500 using the latest closing price.

Green James W, the Chief Executive Officer of Harvard Bioscience Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $2.53 during a trade that took place back on May 07, which means that Green James W is holding 1,512,445 shares at $25,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HBIO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.58 for the present operating margin

+50.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Harvard Bioscience Inc. stands at -4.03. The total capital return value is set at 1.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.37. Equity return is now at value -8.50, with -4.30 for asset returns.

Based on Harvard Bioscience Inc. (HBIO), the company’s capital structure generated 78.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.11. Total debt to assets is 39.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 67.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.51 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.12.