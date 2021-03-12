GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) went up by 6.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $116.76. The company’s stock price has collected 2.58% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/10/21 that GDS Holdings Limited Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

Is It Worth Investing in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ :GDS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for GDS is at 1.16. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 19 analysts out of 24 who provided ratings for GDS Holdings Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 4 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $739.08, which is $18.5 above the current price. GDS currently public float of 123.76M and currently shorts hold a 8.35% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GDS was 870.36K shares.

GDS’s Market Performance

GDS stocks went up by 2.58% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.63% and a quarterly performance of 2.30%, while its annual performance rate touched 63.01%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.52% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.87% for GDS Holdings Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.61% for GDS stocks with a simple moving average of 7.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GDS

Berenberg gave a rating of “Buy” to GDS, setting the target price at $93 in the report published on August 25th of the previous year.

GDS Trading at -9.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GDS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.52%, as shares sank -16.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GDS rose by +2.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +64.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $102.54. In addition, GDS Holdings Limited saw -0.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GDS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.64 for the present operating margin

+25.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for GDS Holdings Limited stands at -10.72. The total capital return value is set at 2.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.03. Equity return is now at value -4.70, with -1.50 for asset returns.

Based on GDS Holdings Limited (GDS), the company’s capital structure generated 149.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.89. Total debt to assets is 53.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 150.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.89.

The receivables turnover for the company is 4.85 and the total asset turnover is 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.77.