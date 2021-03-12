Funko Inc. (FNKO) Downgrade Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Funko Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) went up by 6.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.87. The company’s stock price has collected 18.84% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 6 hours ago that Funko Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Sales of $227 Million, Up 6%; Provides 2021 Outlook for 25% to 30% Sales Growth

Is It Worth Investing in Funko Inc. (NASDAQ :FNKO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for FNKO is at 2.38. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Funko Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.67, which is -$6.13 below the current price. FNKO currently public float of 18.79M and currently shorts hold a 12.41% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FNKO was 536.23K shares.

FNKO’s Market Performance

FNKO stocks went up by 18.84% for the week, with a monthly jump of 15.26% and a quarterly performance of 43.14%, while its annual performance rate touched 172.78%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.04% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.07% for Funko Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.88% for FNKO stocks with a simple moving average of 87.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FNKO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FNKO stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for FNKO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for FNKO in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $12 based on the research report published on December 04th of the previous year 2020.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FNKO reach a price target of $5, previously predicting the price at $6.50. The rating they have provided for FNKO stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on December 03rd, 2020.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to FNKO, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on April 22nd of the previous year.

FNKO Trading at 23.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FNKO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.09% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.04%, as shares surge +16.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +43.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FNKO rose by +18.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +198.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.45. In addition, Funko Inc. saw 47.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FNKO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.86 for the present operating margin

+30.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Funko Inc. stands at +1.47. The total capital return value is set at 8.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.72. Equity return is now at value -4.10, with -1.20 for asset returns.

Based on Funko Inc. (FNKO), the company’s capital structure generated 139.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.31. Total debt to assets is 39.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 117.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.30 and the total asset turnover is 1.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.64.