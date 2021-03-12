Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL)?

Fossil Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) went down by -16.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.60. The company’s stock price has collected -3.08% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/10/21 that Fossil Group, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results; Announces Full Year 2021 Financial Outlook

Is It Worth Investing in Fossil Group Inc. (NASDAQ :FOSL) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for FOSL is at 1.98. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Fossil Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $2.50. FOSL currently public float of 43.97M and currently shorts hold a 9.42% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FOSL was 1.51M shares.

FOSL’s Market Performance

FOSL stocks went down by -3.08% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.02% and a quarterly performance of 16.68%, while its annual performance rate touched 285.46%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.00% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.08% for Fossil Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.37% for FOSL stocks with a simple moving average of 83.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FOSL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FOSL stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for FOSL by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for FOSL in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $5 based on the research report published on February 27th of the previous year 2020.

Telsey Advisory Group gave a rating of “Market Perform” to FOSL, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on August 05th of the previous year.

FOSL Trading at 9.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FOSL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.00%, as shares sank -15.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +64.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FOSL fell by -3.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +387.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.35. In addition, Fossil Group Inc. saw 74.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FOSL starting from KARTSOTIS KOSTA N, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $11.85 back on Nov 19. After this action, KARTSOTIS KOSTA N now owns 3,290,837 shares of Fossil Group Inc., valued at $355,500 using the latest closing price.

Hart Darren E., the Executive Vice President of Fossil Group Inc., sale 82,477 shares at $9.71 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that Hart Darren E. is holding 68,002 shares at $800,852 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FOSL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.75 for the present operating margin

+49.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fossil Group Inc. stands at -2.36. The total capital return value is set at 1.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.74. Equity return is now at value -22.80, with -6.50 for asset returns.

Based on Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL), the company’s capital structure generated 111.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.79. Total debt to assets is 35.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 92.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.75. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.98 and the total asset turnover is 1.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.89.