Can Poshmark Inc. (POSH) Remain Competitive?

Poshmark Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) went down by -17.98% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $104.98. The company’s stock price has collected 21.57% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported 3 hours ago that Poshmark Looks Better on Sale

Is It Worth Investing in Poshmark Inc. (NASDAQ :POSH) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Poshmark Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $67.50. POSH currently public float of 8.00M and currently shorts hold a 19.50% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of POSH was 1.04M shares.

POSH’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.88% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.37% for Poshmark Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -20.87% for POSH stocks with a simple moving average of -27.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of POSH

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see POSH reach a price target of $83. The rating they have provided for POSH stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 08th, 2021.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to POSH, setting the target price at $62 in the report published on February 08th of the current year.

POSH Trading at -27.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought POSH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.88%, as shares sank -38.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, POSH fell by -4.60%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.11. In addition, Poshmark Inc. saw -41.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for POSH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24.28 for the present operating margin

+82.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Poshmark Inc. stands at -23.73. The total capital return value is set at -98.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch -96.62.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.19.