Buy or Sell Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) went up by 5.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.90. The company’s stock price has collected 8.88% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/09/21 that Colombian Tier-1 Operator Chooses Ceragon for its Future 5G Network and an Enhanced 4G Network with an Agreement Valued at $26M

Is It Worth Investing in Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ :CRNT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CRNT is at 1.98. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Ceragon Networks Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $6.50, which is $2.33 above the current price. CRNT currently public float of 61.44M and currently shorts hold a 4.13% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CRNT was 4.91M shares.

CRNT’s Market Performance

CRNT stocks went up by 8.88% for the week, with a monthly drop of -16.93% and a quarterly performance of 43.79%, while its annual performance rate touched 183.67%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.10% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.92% for Ceragon Networks Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.00% for CRNT stocks with a simple moving average of 43.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRNT stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for CRNT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CRNT in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $6.50 based on the research report published on February 22nd of the current year 2021.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to CRNT, setting the target price at $3.25 in the report published on April 17th of the previous year.

CRNT Trading at -4.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.10%, as shares sank -12.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +51.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRNT rose by +8.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +79.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.60. In addition, Ceragon Networks Ltd. saw 50.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CRNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.88 for the present operating margin

+28.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ceragon Networks Ltd. stands at -6.50. The total capital return value is set at -4.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.01. Equity return is now at value -11.50, with -6.20 for asset returns.

Based on Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT), the company’s capital structure generated 8.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.17. Total debt to assets is 4.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.32 and the total asset turnover is 0.94. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.99.