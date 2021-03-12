Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) went up by 9.46% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $42.36. The company’s stock price has collected 16.83% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/09/21 that Arcus Biosciences Announces New Employment Inducement Grants

Is It Worth Investing in Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE :RCUS) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Arcus Biosciences Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $53.20, which is $14.29 above the current price. RCUS currently public float of 37.99M and currently shorts hold a 15.51% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RCUS was 520.37K shares.

RCUS’s Market Performance

RCUS stocks went up by 16.83% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.38% and a quarterly performance of 30.34%, while its annual performance rate touched 129.88%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.52% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.90% for Arcus Biosciences Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.54% for RCUS stocks with a simple moving average of 46.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RCUS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RCUS stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for RCUS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RCUS in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $50 based on the research report published on November 24th of the previous year 2020.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Overweight” to RCUS, setting the target price at $21 in the report published on April 03rd of the previous year.

RCUS Trading at 13.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RCUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.52%, as shares surge +1.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RCUS rose by +16.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.38. In addition, Arcus Biosciences Inc. saw 50.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RCUS starting from GILEAD SCIENCES INC, who purchase 5,650,000 shares at the price of $39.00 back on Jan 31. After this action, GILEAD SCIENCES INC now owns 13,913,029 shares of Arcus Biosciences Inc., valued at $220,350,000 using the latest closing price.

Grossman William, the Chief Medical Officer of Arcus Biosciences Inc., sale 2,117 shares at $31.35 during a trade that took place back on Dec 16, which means that Grossman William is holding 6,727 shares at $66,368 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RCUS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-160.27 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Arcus Biosciences Inc. stands at -158.49. The total capital return value is set at -36.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch -36.06. Equity return is now at value -30.40, with -21.90 for asset returns.

Based on Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS), the company’s capital structure generated 3.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.48. Total debt to assets is 2.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 84.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.05.