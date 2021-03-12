1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM) Upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

1Life Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) went up by 6.98% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $59.82. The company’s stock price has collected 5.66% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 02/26/21 that Global COVID cases top 113 million as FDA committee meets to vote on J&J vaccine

Is It Worth Investing in 1Life Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ :ONEM) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for 1Life Healthcare Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $55.78, which is $11.8 above the current price. ONEM currently public float of 105.64M and currently shorts hold a 9.60% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ONEM was 1.43M shares.

ONEM’s Market Performance

ONEM stocks went up by 5.66% for the week, with a monthly drop of -23.06% and a quarterly performance of 16.56%, while its annual performance rate touched 79.84%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.92% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.52% for 1Life Healthcare Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -12.59% for ONEM stocks with a simple moving average of 19.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ONEM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ONEM stocks, with SVB Leerink repeating the rating for ONEM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ONEM in the upcoming period, according to SVB Leerink is $55 based on the research report published on January 29th of the current year 2021.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to ONEM, setting the target price at $37 in the report published on October 30th of the previous year.

ONEM Trading at -10.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ONEM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.92%, as shares sank -24.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ONEM rose by +5.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.30. In addition, 1Life Healthcare Inc. saw 0.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ONEM starting from Mango Lisa A, who sale 8,332 shares at the price of $45.07 back on Mar 03. After this action, Mango Lisa A now owns 39,101 shares of 1Life Healthcare Inc., valued at $375,556 using the latest closing price.

Lockhart Kimber D, the Chief Technology Officer of 1Life Healthcare Inc., sale 30,000 shares at $45.04 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that Lockhart Kimber D is holding 70,434 shares at $1,351,162 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ONEM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-18.77 for the present operating margin

+32.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for 1Life Healthcare Inc. stands at -23.33. The total capital return value is set at -10.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.87. Equity return is now at value -29.60, with -12.40 for asset returns.

Based on 1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM), the company’s capital structure generated 75.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.91. Total debt to assets is 38.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 71.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.69 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.60.