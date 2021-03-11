The Chart for InnovAge Holding Corp. (INNV) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV) went up by 2.89% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.44. Barron’s reported on 03/04/21 that InnovAge, an Elder-Care IPO, Gains on First Day

Is It Worth Investing in InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ :INNV) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for InnovAge Holding Corp. declared the stock was a "buy," while 0 rated the stock as "overweight," 0 rated it as "hold," and 0 as "sell."

INNV currently public float of 131.85M. Today, the average trading volume of INNV was 2.94M shares.

INNV’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.31% for INNV stocks with a simple moving average of 4.31% for the last 200 days.

INNV Trading at 4.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INNV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.64% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INNV rose by +3.10%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, InnovAge Holding Corp. saw 3.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INNV starting from Kennedy Edward Moore Jr., who purchase 23,000 shares at the price of $21.00 back on Mar 08. After this action, Kennedy Edward Moore Jr. now owns 23,000 shares of InnovAge Holding Corp., valued at $483,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INNV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.26 for the present operating margin

+22.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for InnovAge Holding Corp. stands at +4.63. The total capital return value is set at 17.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.05.

Based on InnovAge Holding Corp. (INNV), the company’s capital structure generated 215.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.33. Total debt to assets is 53.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 212.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.25.

The receivables turnover for the company is 11.01 and the total asset turnover is 1.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.18.