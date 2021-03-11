Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) went up by 13.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.92. The company’s stock price has collected 10.74% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/25/21 that Teekay Tankers Ltd. Reports Fourth Quarter and Annual 2020 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE :TNK) Right Now?

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 2.29 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TNK is at 0.24. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Teekay Tankers Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $18.71, which is $3.51 above the current price. TNK currently public float of 24.11M and currently shorts hold a 5.69% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TNK was 551.13K shares.

TNK’s Market Performance

TNK stocks went up by 10.74% for the week, with a monthly jump of 34.22% and a quarterly performance of 24.88%, while its annual performance rate touched -25.19%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.40% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.60% for Teekay Tankers Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.40% for TNK stocks with a simple moving average of 19.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TNK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TNK stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for TNK by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for TNK in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $14 based on the research report published on August 14th of the previous year 2020.

DNB Markets gave a rating of “Hold” to TNK, setting the target price at $21 in the report published on March 09th of the previous year.

TNK Trading at 26.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TNK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.40%, as shares surge +32.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TNK rose by +10.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.35. In addition, Teekay Tankers Ltd. saw 36.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TNK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.96 for the present operating margin

+28.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Teekay Tankers Ltd. stands at +9.85. The total capital return value is set at 11.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.00. Equity return is now at value 20.20, with 10.60 for asset returns.

Based on Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK), the company’s capital structure generated 57.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.38. Total debt to assets is 33.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 47.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.69. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.53 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.24.