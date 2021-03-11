Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima (LOMA)

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:LOMA) went up by 6.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.49. The company’s stock price has collected 1.62% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 5 hours ago that Loma Negra Reports 4Q20 results

Is It Worth Investing in Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima (NYSE :LOMA) Right Now?

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:LOMA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 14.35 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LOMA is at 1.56. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.48, which is $0.59 above the current price. LOMA currently public float of 118.01M and currently shorts hold a 0.26% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LOMA was 303.10K shares.

LOMA’s Market Performance

LOMA stocks went up by 1.62% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.99% and a quarterly performance of -4.41%, while its annual performance rate touched 14.17%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.77% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.07% for Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.27% for LOMA stocks with a simple moving average of 11.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LOMA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LOMA stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for LOMA by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for LOMA in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $6 based on the research report published on August 27th of the previous year 2020.

LOMA Trading at 0.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LOMA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.77%, as shares sank -0.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LOMA rose by +1.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.77. In addition, Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima saw -8.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LOMA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.55 for the present operating margin

+28.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima stands at +9.86. The total capital return value is set at 23.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.79. Equity return is now at value 25.30, with 12.80 for asset returns.

Based on Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima (LOMA), the company’s capital structure generated 46.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.86. Total debt to assets is 21.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.69.