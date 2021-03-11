Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX)

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE:HLX) went up by 7.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.35. The company’s stock price has collected 32.02% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/08/21 that Helix Announces New Contract for Fast Response System

Is It Worth Investing in Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE :HLX) Right Now?

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE:HLX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 83.50 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HLX is at 3.53. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.07, which is -$0.61 below the current price. HLX currently public float of 140.70M and currently shorts hold a 6.67% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HLX was 2.44M shares.

HLX’s Market Performance

HLX stocks went up by 32.02% for the week, with a monthly jump of 39.46% and a quarterly performance of 54.63%, while its annual performance rate touched 142.03%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.14% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.02% for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 30.74% for HLX stocks with a simple moving average of 74.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HLX

BofA/Merrill, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HLX reach a price target of $4. The rating they have provided for HLX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 28th, 2020.

HLX Trading at 41.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 5.20% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.14%, as shares surge +41.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +61.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HLX rose by +32.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +158.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.21. In addition, Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. saw 59.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HLX starting from Sparks Scott Andrew, who sale 35,000 shares at the price of $3.22 back on Nov 16. After this action, Sparks Scott Andrew now owns 220,137 shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc., valued at $112,700 using the latest closing price.

KRATZ OWEN E, the PRESIDENT & CEO of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc., purchase 210,000 shares at $1.79 during a trade that took place back on Mar 12, which means that KRATZ OWEN E is holding 7,071,844 shares at $375,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.63 for the present operating margin

+10.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. stands at +2.68. The total capital return value is set at 0.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.92. Equity return is now at value 1.20, with 0.80 for asset returns.

Based on Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX), the company’s capital structure generated 28.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.39. Total debt to assets is 20.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.59. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.80.