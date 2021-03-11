Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM)

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) went up by 7.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $48.46. The company’s stock price has collected 14.00% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/09/21 that ABM Industries Announces Results for First Quarter Fiscal 2021

Is It Worth Investing in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE :ABM) Right Now?

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 75.27 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ABM is at 1.35. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for ABM Industries Incorporated declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $57.67, which is -$1.73 below the current price. ABM currently public float of 66.19M and currently shorts hold a 1.77% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ABM was 324.71K shares.

ABM’s Market Performance

ABM stocks went up by 14.00% for the week, with a monthly jump of 23.64% and a quarterly performance of 28.53%, while its annual performance rate touched 58.93%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.83% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.47% for ABM Industries Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 16.69% for ABM stocks with a simple moving average of 34.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABM

CL King, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ABM reach a price target of $45. The rating they have provided for ABM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 19th, 2020.

ABM Trading at 23.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 4.68% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.83%, as shares surge +21.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABM rose by +14.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +55.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.92. In addition, ABM Industries Incorporated saw 34.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABM starting from GIACOBBE SCOTT J, who sale 700 shares at the price of $36.00 back on Oct 27. After this action, GIACOBBE SCOTT J now owns 100,462 shares of ABM Industries Incorporated, valued at $25,200 using the latest closing price.

CHAVEZ LINDA, the Director of ABM Industries Incorporated, sale 1,353 shares at $37.06 during a trade that took place back on Oct 13, which means that CHAVEZ LINDA is holding 14,173 shares at $50,142 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ABM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.61 for the present operating margin

+13.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for ABM Industries Incorporated stands at +0.00. The total capital return value is set at 11.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.01. Equity return is now at value 0.00, with 0.00 for asset returns.

Based on ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM), the company’s capital structure generated 59.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.27. Total debt to assets is 22.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 49.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.01 and the total asset turnover is 1.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.46.