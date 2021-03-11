Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) went down by -2.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $134.71. The company’s stock price has collected -0.01% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 7 hours ago that Quest Diagnostics Inc. stock falls Wednesday, underperforms market

Is It Worth Investing in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE :DGX) Right Now?

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.18 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DGX is at 1.01. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $140.00, which is $23.53 above the current price. DGX currently public float of 131.67M and currently shorts hold a 2.55% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DGX was 1.39M shares.

DGX’s Market Performance

DGX stocks went down by -0.01% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.92% and a quarterly performance of -4.91%, while its annual performance rate touched 9.90%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.41% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.81% for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.17% for DGX stocks with a simple moving average of -2.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DGX

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DGX reach a price target of $144. The rating they have provided for DGX stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on July 29th, 2020.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to DGX, setting the target price at $142 in the report published on July 14th of the previous year.

DGX Trading at -4.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DGX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.41%, as shares sank -4.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DGX fell by -0.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $119.22. In addition, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated saw -1.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DGX starting from PREVOZNIK MICHAEL E, who sale 801 shares at the price of $115.49 back on Feb 25. After this action, PREVOZNIK MICHAEL E now owns 40,152 shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, valued at $92,507 using the latest closing price.

PREVOZNIK MICHAEL E, the SVP & General Counsel of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, sale 1,188 shares at $116.95 during a trade that took place back on Feb 24, which means that PREVOZNIK MICHAEL E is holding 40,953 shares at $138,937 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DGX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.31 for the present operating margin

+38.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated stands at +15.10. The total capital return value is set at 18.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.39. Equity return is now at value 23.10, with 10.70 for asset returns.

Based on Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX), the company’s capital structure generated 71.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.57. Total debt to assets is 34.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 66.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.30 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.72.