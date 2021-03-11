Qorvo Inc. (QRVO) Downgrade Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Qorvo Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) went down by -3.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $191.82. The company’s stock price has collected -3.66% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 6 hours ago that Qorvo Inc. stock underperforms Wednesday when compared to competitors

Is It Worth Investing in Qorvo Inc. (NASDAQ :QRVO) Right Now?

Qorvo Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 39.63 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for QRVO is at 1.44. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 23 who provided ratings for Qorvo Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $195.81, which is $25.13 above the current price. QRVO currently public float of 112.78M and currently shorts hold a 2.42% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of QRVO was 1.45M shares.

QRVO’s Market Performance

QRVO stocks went down by -3.66% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.16% and a quarterly performance of -0.94%, while its annual performance rate touched 72.26%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.94% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.33% for Qorvo Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.39% for QRVO stocks with a simple moving average of 17.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QRVO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QRVO stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for QRVO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for QRVO in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $195 based on the research report published on February 04th of the current year 2021.

Rosenblatt, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see QRVO reach a price target of $175. The rating they have provided for QRVO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 09th, 2020.

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to QRVO, setting the target price at $225 in the report published on December 08th of the previous year.

QRVO Trading at -4.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QRVO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.94%, as shares sank -2.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QRVO fell by -3.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +62.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $172.78. In addition, Qorvo Inc. saw -0.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QRVO starting from Harrison Gina, who sale 1,113 shares at the price of $171.20 back on Mar 08. After this action, Harrison Gina now owns 14,237 shares of Qorvo Inc., valued at $190,546 using the latest closing price.

QUINSEY RALPH, the Director of Qorvo Inc., sale 67,304 shares at $179.52 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that QUINSEY RALPH is holding 57,700 shares at $12,082,414 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QRVO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.27 for the present operating margin

+42.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Qorvo Inc. stands at +10.32. The total capital return value is set at 9.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.97. Equity return is now at value 11.10, with 6.90 for asset returns.

Based on Qorvo Inc. (QRVO), the company’s capital structure generated 38.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.74. Total debt to assets is 25.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 37.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.16 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.14.