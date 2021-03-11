National CineMedia Inc. (NCMI): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

National CineMedia Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) went up by 12.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.75. The company’s stock price has collected 21.68% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/08/21 that National CineMedia, Inc. Reports Results for Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020

Is It Worth Investing in National CineMedia Inc. (NASDAQ :NCMI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NCMI is at 1.98. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for National CineMedia Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.25, which is -$0.22 below the current price. NCMI currently public float of 77.38M and currently shorts hold a 3.54% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NCMI was 828.49K shares.

NCMI’s Market Performance

NCMI stocks went up by 21.68% for the week, with a monthly jump of 23.70% and a quarterly performance of 40.32%, while its annual performance rate touched -4.74%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.64% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.34% for National CineMedia Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.26% for NCMI stocks with a simple moving average of 56.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NCMI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NCMI stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for NCMI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NCMI in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $5 based on the research report published on October 12th of the previous year 2020.

Barrington Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NCMI reach a price target of $5.50. The rating they have provided for NCMI stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 04th, 2020.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Neutral” to NCMI, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on July 29th of the previous year.

NCMI Trading at 25.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NCMI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.64%, as shares surge +28.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NCMI rose by +21.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +91.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.59. In addition, National CineMedia Inc. saw 40.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NCMI starting from Marks Clifford E, who sale 150,000 shares at the price of $4.60 back on Mar 01. After this action, Marks Clifford E now owns 449,982 shares of National CineMedia Inc., valued at $690,255 using the latest closing price.

Standard General L.P., the 10% Owner of National CineMedia Inc., purchase 4,789 shares at $2.90 during a trade that took place back on Aug 07, which means that Standard General L.P. is holding 19,417,990 shares at $13,868 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NCMI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+36.78 for the present operating margin

+60.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for National CineMedia Inc. stands at +8.12. The total capital return value is set at 19.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.44. Equity return is now at value 2.70, with -1.00 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.13.