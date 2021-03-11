Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Talis Biomedical Corporation (TLIS)

Talis Biomedical Corporation (NASDAQ:TLIS) went up by 15.91% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $33.90. The company’s stock price has collected -4.83% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/08/21 that Talis Provides Update on Regulatory Pathway for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) of its Talis One(TM) COVID-19 Test

Is It Worth Investing in Talis Biomedical Corporation (NASDAQ :TLIS) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Talis Biomedical Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $16.75. TLIS currently public float of 25.07M and currently shorts hold a 3.64% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TLIS was 531.12K shares.

TLIS’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -21.46% for TLIS stocks with a simple moving average of -21.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TLIS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TLIS stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for TLIS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for TLIS in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $17 based on the research report published on March 09th of the current year 2021.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TLIS reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for TLIS stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 09th, 2021.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to TLIS, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on March 09th of the current year.

TLIS Trading at -21.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TLIS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.37% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TLIS fell by -4.83%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Talis Biomedical Corporation saw -46.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TLIS starting from Ramakrishnan Ramesh, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $16.00 back on Feb 17. After this action, Ramakrishnan Ramesh now owns 1,000 shares of Talis Biomedical Corporation, valued at $16,000 using the latest closing price.

Posard Matthew L., the Director of Talis Biomedical Corporation, purchase 62,500 shares at $16.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 17, which means that Posard Matthew L. is holding 62,500 shares at $1,000,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TLIS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-671.34 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Talis Biomedical Corporation stands at +663.36. The total capital return value is set at -182.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 180.03.

The receivables turnover for the company is 2.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.97.