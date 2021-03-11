Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for PAE Incorporated (PAE)

PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) went up by 7.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.58. The company’s stock price has collected 16.67% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/24/21 that PAE to Present at the Raymond James 42nd Annual Institutional Investors Conference

Is It Worth Investing in PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ :PAE) Right Now?

PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 54.82 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for PAE Incorporated declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $13.20, which is $4.1 above the current price. PAE currently public float of 62.54M and currently shorts hold a 3.27% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PAE was 509.14K shares.

PAE’s Market Performance

PAE stocks went up by 16.67% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.15% and a quarterly performance of -4.21%, while its annual performance rate touched -8.36%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.17% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.35% for PAE Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.60% for PAE stocks with a simple moving average of -1.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PAE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PAE stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for PAE by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PAE in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $11 based on the research report published on December 28th of the previous year 2020.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PAE reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for PAE stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 16th, 2020.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to PAE, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on May 15th of the previous year.

PAE Trading at 2.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.17%, as shares sank -1.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAE rose by +16.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.53. In addition, PAE Incorporated saw -0.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PAE

Equity return is now at value 10.60, with 1.70 for asset returns.