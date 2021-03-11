Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL)

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) went up by 10.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.31. The company’s stock price has collected 3.15% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/08/21 that GOL to Host Conference Call on March 10 – Corporate Merger Proposal with SMILES

Is It Worth Investing in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE :GOL) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for GOL is at 1.16. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.63, which is $3.83 above the current price. GOL currently public float of 132.44M and currently shorts hold a 3.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GOL was 1.46M shares.

GOL’s Market Performance

GOL stocks went up by 3.15% for the week, with a monthly drop of -21.29% and a quarterly performance of -30.83%, while its annual performance rate touched -1.82%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.38% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.86% for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.42% for GOL stocks with a simple moving average of -1.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GOL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GOL stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for GOL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GOL in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $10 based on the research report published on March 05th of the current year 2021.

GOL Trading at -12.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.38%, as shares sank -18.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOL rose by +3.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +72.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.06. In addition, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. saw -23.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GOL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.08 for the present operating margin

+29.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. stands at -0.85. The total capital return value is set at 36.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.32. Equity return is now at value 48.70, with -38.70 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.59 and the total asset turnover is 1.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.48.