Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT)

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) went up by 5.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.99. The company’s stock price has collected 1.45% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/09/21 that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 per Share for the First Quarter of 2021 and Date of 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Is It Worth Investing in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE :EPRT) Right Now?

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 53.27 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $23.92, which is $0.09 above the current price. EPRT currently public float of 103.00M and currently shorts hold a 4.80% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EPRT was 819.12K shares.

EPRT’s Market Performance

EPRT stocks went up by 1.45% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.59% and a quarterly performance of 11.44%, while its annual performance rate touched 5.51%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.08% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.81% for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.66% for EPRT stocks with a simple moving average of 26.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EPRT

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EPRT reach a price target of $26. The rating they have provided for EPRT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 22nd, 2021.

EPRT Trading at 8.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EPRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.08%, as shares surge +7.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EPRT rose by +1.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +79.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.22. In addition, Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. saw 12.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EPRT starting from Earnshaw Timothy J, who sale 276 shares at the price of $20.97 back on Jan 11. After this action, Earnshaw Timothy J now owns 24,249 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc., valued at $5,788 using the latest closing price.

Seibert Gregg A, the Executive VP and COO of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc., sale 756 shares at $20.97 during a trade that took place back on Jan 11, which means that Seibert Gregg A is holding 200,610 shares at $15,854 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EPRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+41.71 for the present operating margin

+59.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. stands at +25.41. The total capital return value is set at 3.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.94. Equity return is now at value 2.90, with 1.80 for asset returns.

Based on Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT), the company’s capital structure generated 52.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.35. Total debt to assets is 33.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 17.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.07.