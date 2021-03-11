Is Vertex Inc. (VERX) a Keeper?

Vertex Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) went down by -19.64% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $39.71. The company’s stock price has collected -18.62% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 15 hours ago that Vertex Announces Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020

Is It Worth Investing in Vertex Inc. (NASDAQ :VERX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Vertex Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $31.50, which is $5.5 above the current price. VERX currently public float of 24.81M and currently shorts hold a 6.34% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VERX was 282.29K shares.

VERX’s Market Performance

VERX stocks went down by -18.62% for the week, with a monthly drop of -27.66% and a quarterly performance of -3.57%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.71% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.98% for Vertex Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -26.79% for VERX stocks with a simple moving average of -11.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VERX

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VERX reach a price target of $31. The rating they have provided for VERX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 24th, 2020.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to VERX, setting the target price at $23 in the report published on August 24th of the previous year.

VERX Trading at -25.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VERX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.71%, as shares sank -31.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VERX fell by -18.62%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.74. In addition, Vertex Inc. saw -27.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VERX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.91 for the present operating margin

+62.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vertex Inc. stands at +9.66.

The receivables turnover for the company is 4.85 and the total asset turnover is 1.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.49.