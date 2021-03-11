Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS)?

Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) went down by -2.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.40. The company’s stock price has collected -11.98% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 6 hours ago that Hims & Hers Appoints Two New Board Members

Is It Worth Investing in Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE :HIMS) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Hims & Hers Health Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $19.67. HIMS currently public float of 64.39M and currently shorts hold a 5.80% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HIMS was 1.96M shares.

HIMS’s Market Performance

HIMS stocks went down by -11.98% for the week, with a monthly drop of -45.95% and a quarterly performance of 11.84%, while its annual performance rate touched 31.53%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.71% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.53% for Hims & Hers Health Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -24.99% for HIMS stocks with a simple moving average of 7.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HIMS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HIMS stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for HIMS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HIMS in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $16 based on the research report published on March 09th of the current year 2021.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HIMS reach a price target of $23. The rating they have provided for HIMS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 02nd, 2021.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to HIMS, setting the target price at $23 in the report published on February 17th of the current year.

HIMS Trading at -23.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HIMS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.71%, as shares sank -43.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HIMS fell by -11.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.11. In addition, Hims & Hers Health Inc. saw -9.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HIMS

Equity return is now at value -0.10, with -0.10 for asset returns.