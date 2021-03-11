Is China HGS Real Estate Inc. (HGSH) a Keeper?

China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) went up by 29.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.40. The company’s stock price has collected -9.79% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/22/21 that China HGS Reports First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021 Results

Is It Worth Investing in China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ :HGSH) Right Now?

China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 25.74 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HGSH is at 1.25. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for China HGS Real Estate Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $2.98. HGSH currently public float of 6.79M and currently shorts hold a 0.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HGSH was 459.86K shares.

HGSH’s Market Performance

HGSH stocks went down by -9.79% for the week, with a monthly drop of -28.86% and a quarterly performance of -22.57%, while its annual performance rate touched 104.49%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.28% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 14.62% for China HGS Real Estate Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.48% for HGSH stocks with a simple moving average of 40.22% for the last 200 days.

HGSH Trading at 8.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HGSH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.28%, as shares surge +11.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HGSH rose by +53.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +188.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.2285. In addition, China HGS Real Estate Inc. saw -1.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HGSH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.00 for the present operating margin

+26.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for China HGS Real Estate Inc. stands at +7.68. The total capital return value is set at 0.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.52. Equity return is now at value 0.90, with 0.40 for asset returns.

Based on China HGS Real Estate Inc. (HGSH), the company’s capital structure generated 65.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.51. Total debt to assets is 31.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.84. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.04.