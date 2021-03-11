Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI)

Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE:OMI) went up by 9.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $35.73. The company’s stock price has collected 15.52% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/03/21 that Owens & Minor Announces Pricing of $500 Million of Senior Notes due 2029

Is It Worth Investing in Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE :OMI) Right Now?

Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE:OMI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 29.71 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for OMI is at 0.31. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Owens & Minor Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $35.75, which is -$0.41 below the current price. OMI currently public float of 70.21M and currently shorts hold a 7.89% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OMI was 1.46M shares.

OMI’s Market Performance

OMI stocks went up by 15.52% for the week, with a monthly jump of 20.51% and a quarterly performance of 47.54%, while its annual performance rate touched 654.92%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.01% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.62% for Owens & Minor Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 23.06% for OMI stocks with a simple moving average of 79.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OMI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OMI stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for OMI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OMI in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $37 based on the research report published on December 17th of the previous year 2020.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OMI reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for OMI stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on September 25th, 2020.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Outperform” to OMI, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on July 21st of the previous year.

OMI Trading at 26.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OMI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.11% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.01%, as shares surge +24.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OMI rose by +15.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +401.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.30. In addition, Owens & Minor Inc. saw 36.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OMI starting from Leon Jonathan A, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $32.90 back on Mar 03. After this action, Leon Jonathan A now owns 119,644 shares of Owens & Minor Inc., valued at $164,500 using the latest closing price.

Pace Nicholas J, the EVP, General Counsel of Owens & Minor Inc., sale 37,214 shares at $34.12 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that Pace Nicholas J is holding 258,691 shares at $1,269,742 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OMI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.82 for the present operating margin

+14.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Owens & Minor Inc. stands at +1.04. The total capital return value is set at 12.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.51. Equity return is now at value 6.10, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Based on Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI), the company’s capital structure generated 160.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.56. Total debt to assets is 34.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 155.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 59.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.33 and the total asset turnover is 2.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.59.