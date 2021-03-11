Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for RYB Education Inc. (RYB)

RYB Education Inc. (NYSE:RYB) went up by 37.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.07. The company’s stock price has collected 3.24% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/24/20 that RYB Education, Inc. Announces Change of Board Composition

Is It Worth Investing in RYB Education Inc. (NYSE :RYB) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RYB is at 1.08. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for RYB Education Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.30, which is -$2.5 below the current price. RYB currently public float of 20.29M and currently shorts hold a 0.29% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RYB was 133.71K shares.

RYB’s Market Performance

RYB stocks went up by 3.24% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.90% and a quarterly performance of 26.35%, while its annual performance rate touched -3.85%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.79% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.20% for RYB Education Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 45.39% for RYB stocks with a simple moving average of 65.83% for the last 200 days.

RYB Trading at 68.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RYB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 17.94% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.79%, as shares surge +41.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +85.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RYB rose by +42.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +71.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.37. In addition, RYB Education Inc. saw 47.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RYB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.32 for the present operating margin

+14.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for RYB Education Inc. stands at -1.34. The total capital return value is set at 0.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.75. Equity return is now at value -66.20, with -15.20 for asset returns.

Based on RYB Education Inc. (RYB), the company’s capital structure generated 88.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.04. Total debt to assets is 26.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 72.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 33.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.73.