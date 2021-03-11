Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Okta Inc. (OKTA)

Okta Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) went up by 2.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $294.00. The company’s stock price has collected -6.64% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/04/21 that Okta Finds Its High-Price Match

Is It Worth Investing in Okta Inc. (NASDAQ :OKTA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for OKTA is at 1.01. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for Okta Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $270.94, which is $33.85 above the current price. OKTA currently public float of 118.03M and currently shorts hold a 3.55% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OKTA was 1.68M shares.

OKTA’s Market Performance

OKTA stocks went down by -6.64% for the week, with a monthly drop of -19.90% and a quarterly performance of -8.47%, while its annual performance rate touched 88.92%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.01% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.55% for Okta Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -14.38% for OKTA stocks with a simple moving average of -1.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OKTA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OKTA stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for OKTA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OKTA in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $300 based on the research report published on March 04th of the current year 2021.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OKTA reach a price target of $313. The rating they have provided for OKTA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 23rd, 2021.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to OKTA, setting the target price at $250 in the report published on January 05th of the current year.

OKTA Trading at -14.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OKTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.01%, as shares sank -19.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OKTA fell by -6.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $260.29. In addition, Okta Inc. saw -11.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OKTA starting from KRAMER CHRISTOPHER K, who sale 940 shares at the price of $260.99 back on Jan 15. After this action, KRAMER CHRISTOPHER K now owns 6,089 shares of Okta Inc., valued at $245,331 using the latest closing price.

Runyan Jonathan T, the General Counsel and Secretary of Okta Inc., sale 50,000 shares at $258.27 during a trade that took place back on Jan 13, which means that Runyan Jonathan T is holding 0 shares at $12,913,267 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OKTA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24.44 for the present operating margin

+73.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Okta Inc. stands at -31.88. The total capital return value is set at -9.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -17.03. Equity return is now at value -43.10, with -9.20 for asset returns.

Based on Okta Inc. (OKTA), the company’s capital structure generated 280.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.71. Total debt to assets is 58.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 149.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 38.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.13 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.83.