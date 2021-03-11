Here’s Our Rant About Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (BMTC)

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC) went up by 14.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $43.49. The company’s stock price has collected 18.41% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 8 hours ago that BMTC Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm — BMTC

Is It Worth Investing in Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ :BMTC) Right Now?

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 29.79 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BMTC is at 0.90. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $42.10, which is -$10.84 below the current price. BMTC currently public float of 19.66M and currently shorts hold a 1.43% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BMTC was 90.42K shares.

BMTC’s Market Performance

BMTC stocks went up by 18.41% for the week, with a monthly jump of 40.97% and a quarterly performance of 53.30%, while its annual performance rate touched 60.76%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.87% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.75% for Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 27.16% for BMTC stocks with a simple moving average of 64.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BMTC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BMTC stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for BMTC by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for BMTC in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $40 based on the research report published on January 19th of the current year 2021.

Boenning & Scattergood, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BMTC reach a price target of $38. The rating they have provided for BMTC stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 16th, 2020.

Hovde Group gave a rating of “Market Perform” to BMTC, setting the target price at $31 in the report published on July 22nd of the previous year.

BMTC Trading at 39.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BMTC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 11.63% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.87%, as shares surge +38.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +58.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BMTC rose by +18.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +84.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.85. In addition, Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation saw 58.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BMTC starting from LaPlante Michael, who purchase 1,500 shares at the price of $30.20 back on Nov 19. After this action, LaPlante Michael now owns 1,500 shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation, valued at $45,300 using the latest closing price.

Harrington Michael W, the CFO of Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation, purchase 3,000 shares at $30.43 during a trade that took place back on Nov 18, which means that Harrington Michael W is holding 18,237 shares at $91,290 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BMTC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.31 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation stands at +13.05. The total capital return value is set at 5.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.98. Equity return is now at value 5.40, with 0.60 for asset returns.

Based on Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (BMTC), the company’s capital structure generated 43.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.48. Total debt to assets is 5.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 32.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.08.