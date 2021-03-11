GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) went down by -4.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $64.22. The company’s stock price has collected -6.69% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/04/21 that Tanger Is the New GameStop as Its Shares Take a Wild Ride

Is It Worth Investing in GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :GDRX) Right Now?

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 767.86 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for GoodRx Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $50.85, which is $10.23 above the current price. GDRX currently public float of 41.09M and currently shorts hold a 23.53% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GDRX was 1.96M shares.

GDRX’s Market Performance

GDRX stocks went down by -6.69% for the week, with a monthly drop of -26.93% and a quarterly performance of 7.21%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.93% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.28% for GoodRx Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -16.84% for GDRX stocks with a simple moving average of -13.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GDRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GDRX stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for GDRX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GDRX in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $52 based on the research report published on January 25th of the current year 2021.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GDRX reach a price target of $56. The rating they have provided for GDRX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 19th, 2020.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to GDRX, setting the target price at $36 in the report published on November 18th of the previous year.

GDRX Trading at -13.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GDRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.93%, as shares sank -28.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GDRX fell by -6.69%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.04. In addition, GoodRx Holdings Inc. saw 0.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GDRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+36.54 for the present operating margin

+92.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for GoodRx Holdings Inc. stands at +10.93. The total capital return value is set at 43.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.22.

The receivables turnover for the company is 9.53 and the total asset turnover is 1.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.59.