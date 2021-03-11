Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU)?

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) went up by 3.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $399.90. The company’s stock price has collected 4.40% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/01/21 that lululemon Establishes Global Benchmark for Wellbeing with New Report

Is It Worth Investing in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ :LULU) Right Now?

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 72.60 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LULU is at 1.38. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 18 analysts out of 33 who provided ratings for Lululemon Athletica Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 12 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $405.57, which is $96.55 above the current price. LULU currently public float of 114.57M and currently shorts hold a 2.59% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LULU was 1.62M shares.

LULU’s Market Performance

LULU stocks went up by 4.40% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.04% and a quarterly performance of -16.82%, while its annual performance rate touched 51.38%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.21% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.67% for Lululemon Athletica Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.36% for LULU stocks with a simple moving average of -7.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LULU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LULU stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for LULU by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for LULU in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $500 based on the research report published on December 09th of the previous year 2020.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LULU reach a price target of $396, previously predicting the price at $298. The rating they have provided for LULU stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 28th, 2020.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to LULU, setting the target price at $415 in the report published on October 26th of the previous year.

LULU Trading at -8.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LULU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.21%, as shares sank -9.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LULU rose by +4.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $318.17. In addition, Lululemon Athletica Inc. saw -11.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LULU starting from Choe Michelle Sun, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $382.11 back on Dec 17. After this action, Choe Michelle Sun now owns 8,145 shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc., valued at $764,215 using the latest closing price.

BURGOYNE CELESTE, the EVP Americas Retail of Lululemon Athletica Inc., sale 4,723 shares at $304.52 during a trade that took place back on Jul 02, which means that BURGOYNE CELESTE is holding 5,515 shares at $1,438,248 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LULU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.38 for the present operating margin

+55.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lululemon Athletica Inc. stands at +16.22. The total capital return value is set at 43.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch 32.20. Equity return is now at value 28.00, with 16.40 for asset returns.

Based on Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU), the company’s capital structure generated 37.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.49. Total debt to assets is 22.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 31.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 104.71 and the total asset turnover is 1.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.91.