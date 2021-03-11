Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA)?

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) went up by 0.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.86. The company’s stock price has collected 0.54% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/09/21 that BBVA Research publishes economic analysis: Solid employment figures show the recovery is on track

Is It Worth Investing in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE :BBVA) Right Now?

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.22 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BBVA is at 1.45. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 24 who provided ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 12 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.79, which is $0.08 above the current price. BBVA currently public float of 6.57B and currently shorts hold a 0.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BBVA was 3.02M shares.

BBVA’s Market Performance

BBVA stocks went up by 0.54% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.87% and a quarterly performance of 11.49%, while its annual performance rate touched 37.65%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.31% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.88% for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.35% for BBVA stocks with a simple moving average of 45.89% for the last 200 days.

BBVA Trading at 8.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.31%, as shares surge +6.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBVA rose by +0.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +99.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.52. In addition, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. saw 13.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BBVA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+48.18 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. stands at +13.35. Equity return is now at value 2.90, with 0.20 for asset returns.