Can Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) Remain Competitive?

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) went down by -3.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $51.49. The company’s stock price has collected -11.94% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/04/21 that Lattice Sentry Solutions Stack and SupplyGuard Service Win Gold at 2021 Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards

Is It Worth Investing in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ :LSCC) Right Now?

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 124.27 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LSCC is at 1.12. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $53.67, which is $8.72 above the current price. LSCC currently public float of 134.11M and currently shorts hold a 3.68% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LSCC was 1.05M shares.

LSCC’s Market Performance

LSCC stocks went down by -11.94% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.03% and a quarterly performance of -4.60%, while its annual performance rate touched 139.18%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.34% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.17% for Lattice Semiconductor Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.55% for LSCC stocks with a simple moving average of 18.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LSCC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LSCC stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for LSCC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for LSCC in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $56 based on the research report published on February 17th of the current year 2021.

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LSCC reach a price target of $50. The rating they have provided for LSCC stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 29th, 2021.

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to LSCC, setting the target price at $39 in the report published on October 28th of the previous year.

LSCC Trading at -5.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LSCC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.34%, as shares sank -5.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LSCC fell by -11.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +71.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.19. In addition, Lattice Semiconductor Corporation saw -8.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LSCC starting from Luther Sherri R, who sale 16,923 shares at the price of $41.95 back on Mar 09. After this action, Luther Sherri R now owns 117,091 shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, valued at $709,920 using the latest closing price.

ANDERSON JAMES ROBERT, the President & CEO of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, sale 23,139 shares at $41.17 during a trade that took place back on Mar 05, which means that ANDERSON JAMES ROBERT is holding 423,468 shares at $952,633 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LSCC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.80 for the present operating margin

+58.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lattice Semiconductor Corporation stands at +11.61. The total capital return value is set at 10.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.15. Equity return is now at value 12.90, with 7.00 for asset returns.

Based on Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC), the company’s capital structure generated 50.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.51. Total debt to assets is 28.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 46.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.80 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.19.