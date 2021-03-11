A Lesson to Learn: Nova LifeStyle Inc. (NVFY)

Nova LifeStyle Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) went up by 147.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.07. The company’s stock price has collected -16.37% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/27/21 that Nova LifeStyle Plans to Launch HealthLine Membership in Malaysia

Is It Worth Investing in Nova LifeStyle Inc. (NASDAQ :NVFY) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NVFY is at 1.56. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Nova LifeStyle Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

NVFY currently public float of 3.46M and currently shorts hold a 0.27% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NVFY was 196.51K shares.

NVFY’s Market Performance

NVFY stocks went down by -16.37% for the week, with a monthly drop of -25.93% and a quarterly performance of 15.38%, while its annual performance rate touched 50.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.64% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.85% for Nova LifeStyle Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 97.45% for NVFY stocks with a simple moving average of 183.10% for the last 200 days.

NVFY Trading at 104.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVFY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 45.93% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.64%, as shares surge +71.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +159.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVFY rose by +131.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +420.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.13. In addition, Nova LifeStyle Inc. saw 0.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NVFY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-26.37 for the present operating margin

+5.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nova LifeStyle Inc. stands at -27.92. The total capital return value is set at -7.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.57.

Based on Nova LifeStyle Inc. (NVFY), the company’s capital structure generated 4.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.92. Total debt to assets is 3.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 46.77.