Why Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (DHY)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSE:DHY) went up by 0.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.43. The company’s stock price has collected 0.84% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSE :DHY) Right Now?

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSE:DHY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 47.80 x from its present earnings ratio.

Today, the average trading volume of DHY was 2.96M shares.

DHY’s Market Performance

DHY stocks went up by 0.84% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.02% and a quarterly performance of 3.91%, while its annual performance rate touched 12.74%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.77% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.58% for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.83% for DHY stocks with a simple moving average of 10.16% for the last 200 days.

DHY Trading at 3.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DHY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.77%, as shares surge +2.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DHY rose by +0.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.37. In addition, Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. saw 4.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.