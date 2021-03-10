We Analyzed the Future Direction of Itron Inc. (ITRI), Here is What We Found

Itron Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) went down by -15.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $122.31. The company’s stock price has collected -20.49% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/08/21 that Itron Announces $400 Million Convertible Senior Notes

Is It Worth Investing in Itron Inc. (NASDAQ :ITRI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ITRI is at 1.27. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Itron Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $122.44, which is $28.82 above the current price. ITRI currently public float of 39.89M and currently shorts hold a 2.21% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ITRI was 390.26K shares.

ITRI’s Market Performance

ITRI stocks went down by -20.49% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.91% and a quarterly performance of 12.12%, while its annual performance rate touched 39.54%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.54% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.16% for Itron Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -13.29% for ITRI stocks with a simple moving average of 21.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ITRI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ITRI stocks, with Argus repeating the rating for ITRI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ITRI in the upcoming period, according to Argus is $140 based on the research report published on March 03rd of the current year 2021.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ITRI reach a price target of $110, previously predicting the price at $78. The rating they have provided for ITRI stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 08th, 2021.

Stephens gave a rating of “Overweight” to ITRI, setting the target price at $85 in the report published on October 16th of the previous year.

ITRI Trading at -7.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ITRI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.54%, as shares sank -7.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ITRI fell by -20.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +52.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $107.57. In addition, Itron Inc. saw -2.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ITRI starting from Marcolini John F., who sale 1,670 shares at the price of $119.26 back on Mar 01. After this action, Marcolini John F. now owns 7,076 shares of Itron Inc., valued at $199,164 using the latest closing price.

CADIEUX MICHEL, the SVP, HR of Itron Inc., sale 6,316 shares at $95.25 during a trade that took place back on Feb 24, which means that CADIEUX MICHEL is holding 29,542 shares at $601,599 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ITRI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.08 for the present operating margin

+25.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Itron Inc. stands at -2.67. The total capital return value is set at 4.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.25. Equity return is now at value -7.40, with -2.00 for asset returns.

Based on Itron Inc. (ITRI), the company’s capital structure generated 122.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.15. Total debt to assets is 38.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 118.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.16 and the total asset turnover is 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.69.