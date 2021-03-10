We Analyzed the Future Direction of Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC), Here is What We Found

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) went down by -5.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $69.35. The company’s stock price has collected 7.99% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE :XEC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for XEC is at 2.56. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 22 analysts out of 28 who provided ratings for Cimarex Energy Co. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $66.98, which is -$1.52 below the current price. XEC currently public float of 99.83M and currently shorts hold a 3.06% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of XEC was 1.32M shares.

XEC’s Market Performance

XEC stocks went up by 7.99% for the week, with a monthly jump of 34.41% and a quarterly performance of 67.79%, while its annual performance rate touched 327.67%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.99% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.82% for Cimarex Energy Co.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.60% for XEC stocks with a simple moving average of 91.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XEC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XEC stocks, with MKM Partners repeating the rating for XEC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for XEC in the upcoming period, according to MKM Partners is $60 based on the research report published on February 25th of the current year 2021.

Scotiabank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see XEC reach a price target of $50. The rating they have provided for XEC stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on February 01st, 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to XEC, setting the target price at $48 in the report published on December 16th of the previous year.

XEC Trading at 32.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XEC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.99%, as shares surge +28.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +68.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XEC rose by +7.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +137.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.96. In addition, Cimarex Energy Co. saw 71.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XEC starting from Burford G Mark, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $67.13 back on Mar 08. After this action, Burford G Mark now owns 174,528 shares of Cimarex Energy Co., valued at $335,673 using the latest closing price.

SIRGO BLAKE A, the VP-Operations of Cimarex Energy Co., sale 3,500 shares at $65.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 05, which means that SIRGO BLAKE A is holding 50,263 shares at $227,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XEC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.74 for the present operating margin

+20.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cimarex Energy Co. stands at -126.23. The total capital return value is set at 2.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch -41.08. Equity return is now at value -102.00, with -38.80 for asset returns.

Based on Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC), the company’s capital structure generated 138.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.13. Total debt to assets is 47.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 137.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.