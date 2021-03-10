Wall Street Pummels Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) After Recent Earnings Report

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) went up by 5.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $495.14. The company’s stock price has collected -7.68% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 5 hours ago that Broadcom Inc. stock rises Tuesday, outperforms market

Is It Worth Investing in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ :AVGO) Right Now?

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 51.38 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AVGO is at 1.02. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 23 analysts out of 32 who provided ratings for Broadcom Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $512.83, which is $46.72 above the current price. AVGO currently public float of 396.59M and currently shorts hold a 1.13% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AVGO was 1.88M shares.

AVGO’s Market Performance

AVGO stocks went down by -7.68% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.81% and a quarterly performance of 7.75%, while its annual performance rate touched 79.07%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.19% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.28% for Broadcom Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.93% for AVGO stocks with a simple moving average of 18.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AVGO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AVGO stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for AVGO by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for AVGO in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $470 based on the research report published on March 02nd of the current year 2021.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AVGO reach a price target of $415, previously predicting the price at $350. The rating they have provided for AVGO stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on December 11th, 2020.

AVGO Trading at -3.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVGO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.19%, as shares sank -6.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVGO fell by -7.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +61.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $470.11. In addition, Broadcom Inc. saw 1.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AVGO starting from HARTENSTEIN EDDY W, who sale 530 shares at the price of $466.74 back on Feb 24. After this action, HARTENSTEIN EDDY W now owns 7,420 shares of Broadcom Inc., valued at $247,372 using the latest closing price.

HARTENSTEIN EDDY W, the Director of Broadcom Inc., sale 530 shares at $466.77 during a trade that took place back on Feb 23, which means that HARTENSTEIN EDDY W is holding 7,950 shares at $247,387 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AVGO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.24 for the present operating margin

+46.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Broadcom Inc. stands at +12.40. The total capital return value is set at 7.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.95. Equity return is now at value 9.30, with 2.80 for asset returns.

Based on Broadcom Inc. (AVGO), the company’s capital structure generated 174.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.56. Total debt to assets is 54.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 170.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.87.