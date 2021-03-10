Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) went down by -4.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $39.43. The company’s stock price has collected 10.22% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/03/21 that Lyft, Las Vegas Sands, DraftKings: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ :URBN) Right Now?

Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12406.67 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for URBN is at 1.61. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for Urban Outfitters Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 12 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $34.47, which is -$2.69 below the current price. URBN currently public float of 56.52M and currently shorts hold a 11.34% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of URBN was 1.74M shares.

URBN’s Market Performance

URBN stocks went up by 10.22% for the week, with a monthly jump of 28.57% and a quarterly performance of 30.50%, while its annual performance rate touched 123.41%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.70% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.69% for Urban Outfitters Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.48% for URBN stocks with a simple moving average of 57.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of URBN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for URBN stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for URBN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for URBN in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $40 based on the research report published on February 25th of the current year 2021.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see URBN reach a price target of $26. The rating they have provided for URBN stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on January 14th, 2021.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to URBN, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on November 17th of the previous year.

URBN Trading at 26.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought URBN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.70%, as shares surge +25.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, URBN rose by +10.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +111.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.17. In addition, Urban Outfitters Inc. saw 45.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at URBN starting from Hayne Azeez, who sale 11,413 shares at the price of $32.52 back on Mar 03. After this action, Hayne Azeez now owns 6,261 shares of Urban Outfitters Inc., valued at $371,151 using the latest closing price.

Hayne Azeez, the General Counsel and Secretary of Urban Outfitters Inc., sale 6,262 shares at $30.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 20, which means that Hayne Azeez is holding 6,261 shares at $187,860 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for URBN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.56 for the present operating margin

+25.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Urban Outfitters Inc. stands at +0.04. The total capital return value is set at 0.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.05. Equity return is now at value -2.10, with -0.80 for asset returns.

Based on Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN), the company’s capital structure generated 89.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.35. Total debt to assets is 37.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 72.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 38.71 and the total asset turnover is 1.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.35.