The Chart for VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) went up by 0.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.87. The company’s stock price has collected 0.91% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 5 hours ago that VICI Properties Inc. CEO Edward Pitoniak Featured on CNBC.com

Is It Worth Investing in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE :VICI) Right Now?

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.01 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for VICI is at 1.13. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 17 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for VICI Properties Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $31.47, which is $2.26 above the current price. VICI currently public float of 535.74M and currently shorts hold a 5.60% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VICI was 5.37M shares.

VICI’s Market Performance

VICI stocks went up by 0.91% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.64% and a quarterly performance of 10.92%, while its annual performance rate touched 32.63%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.14% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.73% for VICI Properties Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.81% for VICI stocks with a simple moving average of 19.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VICI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VICI stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for VICI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for VICI in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $28 based on the research report published on December 17th of the previous year 2020.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VICI reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for VICI stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on December 17th, 2020.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Strong Buy” to VICI, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on November 12th of the previous year.

VICI Trading at 7.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VICI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.14%, as shares surge +7.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VICI rose by +0.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +56.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.05. In addition, VICI Properties Inc. saw 12.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VICI starting from ABRAHAMSON JAMES R, who purchase 5,100 shares at the price of $23.92 back on Nov 10. After this action, ABRAHAMSON JAMES R now owns 101,363 shares of VICI Properties Inc., valued at $121,992 using the latest closing price.

ABRAHAMSON JAMES R, the Director of VICI Properties Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $25.50 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that ABRAHAMSON JAMES R is holding 95,784 shares at $127,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VICI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+73.81 for the present operating margin

+96.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for VICI Properties Inc. stands at +72.76. The total capital return value is set at 6.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.09. Equity return is now at value 10.10, with 5.50 for asset returns.

Based on VICI Properties Inc. (VICI), the company’s capital structure generated 75.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.88. Total debt to assets is 41.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 75.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 16.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.08.