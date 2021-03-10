Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) went up by 12.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $57.70. The company’s stock price has collected -9.98% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/24/21 that Sunnova Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE :NOVA) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Sunnova Energy International Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $57.92, which is $18.87 above the current price. NOVA currently public float of 75.33M and currently shorts hold a 4.21% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NOVA was 2.29M shares.

NOVA’s Market Performance

NOVA stocks went down by -9.98% for the week, with a monthly drop of -20.51% and a quarterly performance of 0.08%, while its annual performance rate touched 133.71%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.44% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.92% for Sunnova Energy International Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -13.36% for NOVA stocks with a simple moving average of 25.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NOVA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NOVA stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for NOVA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for NOVA in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $56 based on the research report published on February 26th of the current year 2021.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to NOVA, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on December 02nd of the previous year.

NOVA Trading at -16.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.44%, as shares sank -22.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOVA fell by -9.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +189.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.79. In addition, Sunnova Energy International Inc. saw -12.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NOVA starting from Hillstrand Kris W, who sale 57,980 shares at the price of $54.55 back on Feb 10. After this action, Hillstrand Kris W now owns 11,038 shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc., valued at $3,162,544 using the latest closing price.

Hillstrand Kris W, the See Remarks of Sunnova Energy International Inc., sale 4,883 shares at $54.01 during a trade that took place back on Feb 09, which means that Hillstrand Kris W is holding 11,038 shares at $263,731 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NOVA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-22.25 for the present operating margin

+53.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sunnova Energy International Inc. stands at -156.87. The total capital return value is set at -1.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.32. Equity return is now at value -34.50, with -8.20 for asset returns.

Based on Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA), the company’s capital structure generated 215.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.26. Total debt to assets is 57.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 203.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 64.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 37.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.49 and the total asset turnover is 0.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.17.