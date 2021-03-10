Lemonade Inc. (LMND) Downgrade Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Lemonade Inc. (NYSE:LMND) went up by 7.80% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $188.30. The company’s stock price has collected -15.33% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/04/21 that Insurance Technology Firm Hippo to Merge With SPAC in $5B Deal

Is It Worth Investing in Lemonade Inc. (NYSE :LMND) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Lemonade Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $96.43, which is $13.68 above the current price. LMND currently public float of 38.26M and currently shorts hold a 9.57% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LMND was 4.30M shares.

LMND’s Market Performance

LMND stocks went down by -15.33% for the week, with a monthly drop of -35.42% and a quarterly performance of 9.97%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.02% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.09% for Lemonade Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -29.40% for LMND stocks with a simple moving average of 7.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LMND

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LMND stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for LMND by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for LMND in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $29 based on the research report published on March 09th of the current year 2021.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LMND reach a price target of $110. The rating they have provided for LMND stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 08th, 2021.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to LMND, setting the target price at $63 in the report published on November 02nd of the previous year.

LMND Trading at -32.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LMND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.02%, as shares sank -34.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LMND fell by -15.33%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $130.06. In addition, Lemonade Inc. saw -23.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LMND starting from Espinel Jorge, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $127.90 back on Mar 01. After this action, Espinel Jorge now owns 0 shares of Lemonade Inc., valued at $6,395,000 using the latest closing price.

Peters John Sheldon, the Chief Insurance Officer of Lemonade Inc., sale 5,500 shares at $165.73 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that Peters John Sheldon is holding 22,537 shares at $911,515 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LMND

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-160.33 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Lemonade Inc. stands at -161.22. The total capital return value is set at -54.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -54.33.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.52.