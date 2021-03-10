Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) went up by 10.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.75. The company’s stock price has collected -15.87% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/02/21 that Lithium Americas Reports 2020 Full Year and Fourth Quarter Results

Is It Worth Investing in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE :LAC) Right Now?

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 35.02 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Lithium Americas Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $21.24. LAC currently public float of 80.06M and currently shorts hold a 9.22% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LAC was 7.33M shares.

LAC’s Market Performance

LAC stocks went down by -15.87% for the week, with a monthly drop of -19.25% and a quarterly performance of 56.04%, while its annual performance rate touched 352.99%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.66% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.82% for Lithium Americas Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -18.22% for LAC stocks with a simple moving average of 46.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LAC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LAC stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for LAC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LAC in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $13.25 based on the research report published on December 23rd of the previous year 2020.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LAC reach a price target of $13.50, previously predicting the price at $15. The rating they have provided for LAC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 21st, 2020.

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to LAC, setting the target price at $9.50 in the report published on May 03rd of the previous year.

LAC Trading at -15.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.66%, as shares sank -29.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LAC fell by -15.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +291.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.11. In addition, Lithium Americas Corp. saw 26.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LAC

The total capital return value is set at -11.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 31.64.

Based on Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC), the company’s capital structure generated 52.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.22. Total debt to assets is 28.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 52.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.22.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.12.