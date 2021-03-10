Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Element Solutions Inc (ESI)

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) went up by 7.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.40. The company’s stock price has collected 9.35% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/24/21 that Element Solutions Inc Announces Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results Since its Launch in 2019

Is It Worth Investing in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE :ESI) Right Now?

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 65.71 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ESI is at 1.63. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Element Solutions Inc declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $21.43, which is $0.9 above the current price. ESI currently public float of 218.29M and currently shorts hold a 1.97% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ESI was 2.02M shares.

ESI’s Market Performance

ESI stocks went up by 9.35% for the week, with a monthly jump of 15.79% and a quarterly performance of 36.66%, while its annual performance rate touched 134.26%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.66% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.84% for Element Solutions Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.94% for ESI stocks with a simple moving average of 50.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ESI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ESI stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for ESI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ESI in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $19 based on the research report published on October 13th of the previous year 2020.

SunTrust, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ESI reach a price target of $11. The rating they have provided for ESI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 20th, 2020.

ESI Trading at 12.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ESI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 4.32% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.66%, as shares surge +15.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ESI rose by +9.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +85.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.05. In addition, Element Solutions Inc saw 14.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ESI starting from Benson Scot, who sale 1,499 shares at the price of $18.58 back on Mar 02. After this action, Benson Scot now owns 328,794 shares of Element Solutions Inc, valued at $27,851 using the latest closing price.

Mount Patricia, the VP, Program Mgt & Integration of Element Solutions Inc, sale 3,000 shares at $11.85 during a trade that took place back on Nov 03, which means that Mount Patricia is holding 32,862 shares at $35,550 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ESI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.89 for the present operating margin

+42.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Element Solutions Inc stands at +4.14. The total capital return value is set at 6.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.01. Equity return is now at value 3.40, with 1.70 for asset returns.

Based on Element Solutions Inc (ESI), the company’s capital structure generated 67.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.39. Total debt to assets is 35.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 66.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.83 and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.15.