INVO Bioscience Inc. (INVO): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

INVO Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) went down by -31.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.68. The company’s stock price has collected 184.85% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 53 min ago that Thinking about buying stock in Altimmune, Invo Bioscience, Norwegian Cruise Line, ADC Therapeutics, or Clovis Oncology?

Is It Worth Investing in INVO Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ :INVO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for INVO is at -1.25. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for INVO Bioscience Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.88, which is -$0.53 below the current price. INVO currently public float of 3.65M and currently shorts hold a 0.46% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of INVO was 1.78M shares.

INVO’s Market Performance

INVO stocks went up by 184.85% for the week, with a monthly jump of 183.13% and a quarterly performance of 199.36%, while its annual performance rate touched 26.62%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 39.00% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 17.29% for INVO Bioscience Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 68.11% for INVO stocks with a simple moving average of 30.30% for the last 200 days.

INVO Trading at 89.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INVO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 39.00%, as shares surge +89.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +113.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INVO rose by +87.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +133.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.97. In addition, INVO Bioscience Inc. saw 212.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for INVO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-120.80 for the present operating margin

+90.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for INVO Bioscience Inc. stands at -146.43. Equity return is now at value 135.40, with -313.90 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 22.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.68 and the total asset turnover is 1.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.03.