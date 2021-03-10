Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) went up by 13.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.88. The company’s stock price has collected -12.41% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/02/21 that Himax Technologies, Inc. to Attend 2021 Bank of America Merrill Lynch Asia Pacific Telecom, Media & Technology Virtual Conference on March 15 — March 24, 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :HIMX) Right Now?

Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 22.06 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HIMX is at 1.99. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Himax Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $16.00, which is $1.66 above the current price. HIMX currently public float of 123.62M and currently shorts hold a 1.92% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HIMX was 3.89M shares.

HIMX’s Market Performance

HIMX stocks went down by -12.41% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.46% and a quarterly performance of 76.21%, while its annual performance rate touched 229.67%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.64% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.35% for Himax Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -14.66% for HIMX stocks with a simple moving average of 107.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HIMX

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Outperform” to HIMX, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on March 25th of the previous year.

HIMX Trading at 10.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HIMX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.64%, as shares sank -20.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +75.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HIMX fell by -12.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +284.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.91. In addition, Himax Technologies Inc. saw 62.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HIMX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.53 for the present operating margin

+24.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Himax Technologies Inc. stands at +5.31. The total capital return value is set at 8.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.75. Equity return is now at value 10.50, with 5.40 for asset returns.

Based on Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX), the company’s capital structure generated 33.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.28. Total debt to assets is 17.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.32 and the total asset turnover is 1.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.97.